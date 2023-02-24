Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $371,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

ARKK stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

