Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Mosaic by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mosaic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 102,710 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Mosaic by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

