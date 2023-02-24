Morgan Stanley Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $64.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

