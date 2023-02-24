Morgan Stanley Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $64.00

Brighthouse Financial had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

