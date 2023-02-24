Morgan Stanley Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $3.75

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTTR. Loop Capital cut their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 869,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,827. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $879.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

