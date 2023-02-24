Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001997 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $269.05 million and $13.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 582,089,294 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

