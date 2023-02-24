Monero 24 Hour Volume Hits $82.22 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $82.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $151.77 or 0.00631323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,040.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00394805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00092290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00578256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00180084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00199292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,244,308 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

