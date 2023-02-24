Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $91,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,366 shares of company stock worth $31,328,111. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Shares of MTD traded down $34.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,229. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,504.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,364.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

