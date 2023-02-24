Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Sells $14,463.54 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $14,463.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,514.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 260,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -670.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mercury Systems

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

