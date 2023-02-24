Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.21. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 505 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

About Medical Facilities

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

