Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.21. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 505 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.
