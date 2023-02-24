Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Medallion Financial Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.