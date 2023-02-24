McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $82,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.4 %

MCK stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $358.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.68. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $267.82 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

