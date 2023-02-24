McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.70. 542,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,774. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. The company has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

