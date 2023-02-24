Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.00 million-$169.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.27 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to -($0.32-0.36) EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 5,425,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $912.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.58. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

