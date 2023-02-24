MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,033. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

MannKind Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

