Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,189. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

