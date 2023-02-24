Luminus Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 0.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International Profile

NOVA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

