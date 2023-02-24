Luminus Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Luminus Management LLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. Avient accounts for 1.3% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.14% of Avient worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 52,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,146. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

