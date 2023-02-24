Luminus Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Alignment Healthcare comprises 0.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 116,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,217. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

