Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $93.28 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $548,066.42 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

