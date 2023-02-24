LMR Partners LLP Sells 8,695 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 24.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $294.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

