LMR Partners LLP Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3,152.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,667 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 48.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIT opened at $10.14 on Friday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

