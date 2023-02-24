LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,302 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of KT worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

KT Trading Down 5.7 %

KT Company Profile

Shares of KT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.