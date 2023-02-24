LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 7,000 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Credit Acceptance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $451.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.18. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.26 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.