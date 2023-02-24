Linear Price Tops $0.0123 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Linear has a total market cap of $123.37 million and $13.88 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

