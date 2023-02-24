Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 6th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:LNF traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$23.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

About Leon’s Furniture

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. 69.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.