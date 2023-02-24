Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $18.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LMND stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 498,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,565. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

