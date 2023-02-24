LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.3-178.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

