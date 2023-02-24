Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.31. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.