Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 51,184 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

