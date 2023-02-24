Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,446 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

DLB stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

