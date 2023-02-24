Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $351.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

