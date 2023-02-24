Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

LANC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $193.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,324. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.79.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

