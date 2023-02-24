Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.91-$1.97 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.58.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

