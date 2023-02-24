Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 953,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,907. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.