KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul K. Audhya Sells 3,412 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $26,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,598.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,446. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

