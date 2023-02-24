JUNO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $304,917.40 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00005417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $87.29 million and $304,917.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,704,263 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

