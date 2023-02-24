John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to ~$502.0-516.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.26 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

