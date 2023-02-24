Jet Protocol Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.15 million and $4.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00218266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,167.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01015125 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

