JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. Rumble accounts for about 2.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 1.56% of Rumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rumble in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Rumble Stock Performance

Rumble Company Profile

RUM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,527. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.