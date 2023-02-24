JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,000. PayPal accounts for 4.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 4,353,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,006,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

