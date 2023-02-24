JAT Capital Mgmt LP Invests $4.06 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,201. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

