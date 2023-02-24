Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $162.80

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $162.80 and last traded at $164.46, with a volume of 19914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

