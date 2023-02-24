Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 73.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.91-4.00 EPS.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 411,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,141. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

