iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $112.13. 274,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 305,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

