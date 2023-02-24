Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,417 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the average daily volume of 3,431 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 309,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Weibo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Weibo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 569,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 80,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

