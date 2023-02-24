Investors Buy High Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 3,436 call options.
Insider Activity
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.29.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.