Investors Buy High Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 3,436 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 1.29.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

