Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 256,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 206,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,698. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

