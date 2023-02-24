Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.42-$8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $411.88. 2,410,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,072. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $490.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

