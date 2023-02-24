Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Shares of NTLA traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 168,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $103.06.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

