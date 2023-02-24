Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 203,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,890. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.